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Greatest Pop Stars Podcast: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Hits Her Career Peak in 1993 With Her ‘janet.’ Era: Greatest Pop Stars Podcast

Published on May 13, 2026

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Janet Jackson
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In the third episode of the Greatest Pop Stars series focusing on Janet Jackson’s Vintage Pop Stardom, the spotlight is on her peak year of 1993. This year marked Janet’s commercial and cultural zenith with classic singles, iconic performances, and memorable fashion statements. The episode delves into Janet’s reinvention in the evolving music landscape of the ’90s, her collaborations with Tupac Shakur, and the enduring impact of her hits from that era. The discussion also touches on the challenges Janet faced amidst scandals and questions whether 1993 was the greatest pop peak of the early ’90s.

https://www.billboard.com/music/pop/janet-jackson-1993-greatest-pop-stars-podcast-discussion-1236246938

You can listen to the podcast in the link below.

https://megaphone.link/PMC5026184654

Greatest Pop Stars Podcast: Janet Jackson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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