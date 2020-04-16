Atlanta Brewery Names Beer After Dr. Fauci

A metro Atlanta brewery is selling beers with a twist on the public health emergency. The president of Wild Heaven Brewery says they were in the process of making two new brews already and decided to name them after some signs of the time. One pale ale is called “Fauci Spring,” named after the infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci. A German-style lager is named “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,’ which is a spin on social distancing. There’s a limited supply of each.

(Source-TMZ)

