Majority In New Poll Say Obama Would Be Handling Coronavirus Better

A majority of respondents in a new poll thinks former President Obama would be handling the coronavirus better than President Trump. Obama got a 52-percent rating in the Politico-Morning Consult tracking poll, while Trump got 38-percent. Meantime, 44-percent of respondents said Trump is handling the crisis better than former VP Joe Biden would. The Democratic presidential frontrunner got 36-percent. Trump’s overall job performance scored a 44-percent approval rating but 54-percent disapproved.

(Source–Forbes)

