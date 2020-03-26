Will you qualify for a $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus check?

That’s why President Donald Trump and Congress are rushing to pass a $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that will include a $1,200 check for most adults in the United States.

Q: Who qualifies for a stimulus check?

Under the current plan, 90% of adults should qualify for an initial $1,200 stimulus payment, with a second payment possible later this spring.

Individuals will receive a check for $1,200.

Married couples will receive a check for $2,400.

Each dependent child will receive $500 (payable to their parents).

Q: Who does not qualify for a check?

High-income individuals will not receive a check. Benefits will phase out for those earning more than $75,000 in income.

Single people earning more than $99,000 in 2019 will not receive any check. Married couples earning more than $198,000 in 2019 will not receive any check.

Q: What if you owe back child support or owe the IRS back taxes?

Such payments are not directly linked to the IRS, so it does not appear the government will take anything out of stimulus checks for unpaid taxes or support, but the final version of the bill could change.

Source: theindychannel.com