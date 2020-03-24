COVID-19 Takes The Lives of 12 Hoosiers

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 12 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health hasn’t reported where in the state the new deaths occurred.
There were also 106 new cases reported Tuesday, taking the state wide total to over 365 cases. Marion County has 161 confirmed cases, the most in the state.
More information is located at IN.gov.
Source: CBS4Indy
