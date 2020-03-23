Gov. Holcomb Orders Hoosiers To Stay Home To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Governor Holcomb delivered a statewide address Monday afternoon to order that Indiana natives remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities–such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported on March 6. As of Monday March 23rd, the number of tests completed in Indiana is 1,960 with the number of positive cases is 259 and a total of 7 deaths have been reported.

