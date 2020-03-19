Drake Is Going Into Hiding

Drake fans are deeply concerned after it was announced that NBA basketball player Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus just days after being seen hanging out with Drake.

Sources close to Drake says that he is self quarantining in his home in Toronto.

He has tested for the virus but has not publicly let fans know his health status.

Source: pagesix.com

