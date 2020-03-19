Senate Approves House Coronavirus Relief Bill; Trump Signs

The Senate has easily approved a sweeping coronavirus relief bill that was recently passed by the House. The bipartisan measure includes free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave for those who need it, a boost in unemployment benefits and food assistance. The bill was passed by the Senate 90-8 today. Here are some of the Senators that voted against this relief bill.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse

Utah Senator Mike Lee

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson

Both senators from Oklahoma Jim Inhofe and James Lankford.

Obviously free testing,paid sick leave and food assistance for people who are going to struggle through this period was just not important enough to these ‘Senators’

(Source-CNN)

