Twitter Tests New Feature Called “Fleets”

Hold up, another change is coming…possibly. Twitter is testing a brand new feature called “fleets.” “Fleets” are tweets that will be published for 24 hours, like Instagram Stories and Snapchat posts. The name of the feature comes from the phrase “fleeting thoughts.” The social media platform says users won’t be able to retweet, “like” or publicly comment on “fleets.” The new feature will start being tested in Brazil.

What do you think about this “Fleet” feature if it comes to be?

(Source-Variety)

