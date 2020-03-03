Study: Elderly Who Nap May Be At Risk for Diabetes

Daytime sleepiness in elderly people may lead to a higher chance of developing diabetes. Stanford University conducted the study by speaking to more than ten-thousand people twice on the telephone three years apart, many of them being 65-years or older. Professor Maurice Ohayon and his team found that those who napped excessively during the daytime were twice as likely to develop type two diabetes. Feeling drowsy throughout the day, even after enjoying seven or more hours of sleep the night before, is called hyper somnolence. This occurs because the cells in your body are unable to absorb sugar from your blood and give you the energy needed to function.

