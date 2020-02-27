Obama Tells TV Stations Not To Run Pro-Trump Ad

Former President Obama is calling on TV stations in South Carolina to not air a pro-Trump advertisement. Spokeswoman Katie Hill says the ad tries to “suppress turnout among minority voters” by taking “Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers.” The ad itself uses excerpts from Obama’s memoir to attack former VP Joe Biden. It comes from the Committee to Defend the President super PAC. A law firm representing Obama has sent a cease and desist letter to stop airing the ad.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: