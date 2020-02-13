Solution For Sleepless Nights

If your having trouble getting a full nights rest then this may help you.

Survey says that 68% of Americans have at least 1 night during the week were they can’t get any sleep.

Sleep Doctors says things that can help you sleep at night are listening to soothing music, don’t look at your phone or clocks before bed because it will keep you wired, go read something boring, take some melatonin, exercise during the day, rest not sleep, and of course avoid sugar and caffeine.

Source: healthline.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: