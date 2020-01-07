Passenger Captures Wheel Falling Off Plane During Takeoff (video)

Video of a wheel falling off a plane during takeoff is now viral. An Air Canada passenger caught the moment Friday and posted it to Twitter with the caption “2020 starts pretty well.” The video shows spark flying and small flames as the front spinning wheel pops off and rolls along the runway. The pilot turned around, landed safely and the plane was repaired. An airline spokesperson says pilots know how to deal with such situations are were in control the whole time.

How calm would you be if you witnessed something like that?

Also On 106.7 WTLC: