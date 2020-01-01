Real Estate Headed For Rocky 2020

Americans shopping for a home are going to face problems in 2020. Realtor-dot-com economist George Ratiu says the shortage of homes available to purchase will get worse. That will lead to overheated markets, making it harder to afford a house. And lenders are still being very careful who they lend money to after the 2008 housing market collapse. Ratiu said the housing market will heat up in the spring as many millennials enter the market, and that will lead to the lowest supply of homes for sale in history.

