Washington, DC Ranked Worst Place For Millennials

Looks like New Jersey is the best place to be a millennial. The job website Zippia is out with its ranking of the 15 best and worst states based on such factors as unemployment, student loan debt and homeownership. Turns out, nearly 13-percent of millennials still live with their parents in the Garden State and only seven-percent are without a job. On the flip side, Zippia’s researchers rank Washington, DC as the worst place. Millennials were found to owe an average of 60-thousand in student loans.

