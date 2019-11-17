Open Lines November 17, 2019

Hosted by: Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter

Interviews with CareSource on open enrollment for health care, Dr. Bryan Schneider of IU Simon Cancer Center on their national clinical trial on the affects of chemotherapy on Black women and breast cancer survivor Autumn Carter.

Carter, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, has begun utilizing holistic/naturalistic medicine to aid in her healing. She noted that the book Chris Beats Cancer (and blog under the same name) has helped guide her during the process.

*This article/interview is not intended to diagnose or direct treatment plans. Readers/listeners should consult a healthcare professional for more information.

