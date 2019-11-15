Facebook Linked To Lower Grades For Students

Students who spend time on Facebook may see their grades slump. Researchers at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia analyzed the grades of 500 freshmen and found that the more time they spent on Facebook, the worse their grades were. Researcher Dr. James Wakefield points out that students spending more time on Facebook may already be low achievers. He says that they may be grappling with self-regulation and focus, so the time they spend on Facebook provides a distraction from their studies. It’s time, he suggests, for those students to turn off their phones and cut down on time spent on Facebook.

True, you’re supposed to be at school to learn anyway.

