CDC Updates Number Of Vaping Injury Cases

Vaping is causing health problems for more Americans. The CDC reports nearly 22-hundred lung injury cases connected to e-cigarettes have been reported as of Wednesday. At least 42 deaths have been confirmed in two dozen states and Washington, D.C. The patients who died range in age from 17 to 75 years old. Every state except for Alaska has reported a vaping injury, as well as two American territories.

For more on this,click here—-https://www.nbcnews.com/health/vaping/vaping-illness-cases-rise-again-2-172-cdc-says-n1082341

Also On 106.7 WTLC: