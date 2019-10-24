Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Returning To 150 Stores

Uh Oh…it’s back!!

Popeye’s is confirming its sold-out chicken sandwich will return early next month, sort of. About 150 franchise-owned locations are putting it back on the menu. But to make that happen, they need to hire 400 more workers. The CEO says the restaurant chain may even dedicate up to two people per store just to make the sandwich. The item debuted in August and sold out in two weeks. No word on the nationwide relaunch but the CEO says they’re ready this time. For those who haven’t had Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, are you going to try to have one to see what the hype is all about?

(Source-Yahoo Lifestyle)

