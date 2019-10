For the first time ever, Hispanics will be the largest voting minority in 2020. The Pew Research Center reported Tuesday that a record 32-million Hispanic Americans will be eligible to vote next year. That’s up from 27.3 million in 2016 when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got 66-percent of the Hispanic vote. Donald Trump got about a third of the Hispanic vote on his way to winning the White House.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: