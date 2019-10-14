Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity Cameo Voice For Google Assistant

The Insecure star is the next name out of the 6 celebrities that will be lending their voices to the smart devices. Like with Legend, Rae will be able to tell you the weather, news, jokes, and more. There is a difference though, John Legend sang to you, Issa will be providing you with motivational messages to help get your day started. All you have to say is, “Hey Google, give me an Issa Rae Quote,” which is one of the many easter eggs.