For the parents with little ones that have a tough time getting them to bed. Well Princess Anna is ready to help kids drift off to sleep. The Frozen star and her sister Princess Elsa are just some of the characters on Disney’s Bedtime Hotline. Mickey, Woody, Spiderman and Yoda are all back. Kids can pick who to hear from and they’ll share how they spent their day and then say goodnight. Parents can call for free at 877-7-MICKEY through September 30th.

(Source-Yahoo)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: