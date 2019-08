The city of Indianapolis is looking to spend more money than ever before. The city-county council yesterday gave their first approval to a one-point-two-billion-dollar city budget. About 60-percent of that will go to police and fire spending. There’s millions more dedicated to roads. City-county council President Vop Osili says the proposed budget is balanced. The spending plan is expected to be finalized in October.

(Source-Theindychannel.com)

