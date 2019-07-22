IBE Events
Con Funk Shun Performs “Love’s Train” At IBE’s Music Heritage Festival

Con Funk Shun At IBE Music Heritage Festival

Source: David Woods / WTLC 106.7

The Indiana Black Expo is in its 49th year of delivering several days of arts, entertainment, culture and community. Every year the Summer Celebration puts on a free concert with show stopping performances at the American Legion Mall.

The 2019 Music Heritage Festival free concert featured Angela WinbushCon Funk Shun, and Guy.  Watch as Con Funk Shun performed one their well known classic hits, “Love’s Train.”

2019 IBE Music Heritage Festival – II
IBE MUSIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL II
