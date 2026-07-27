Listen Live
Close
Local

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

ICE says Adongo’s case qualified under the Laken Riley Act.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
NFL: AUG 10 Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis Colts player has been deported after an immigration judge ordered him removed from the United States.

Daniel Ogama Adongo, 37, a Kenyan national, was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 20 after overstaying his visa following the end of his NFL career.

Adongo played five games for the Colts in 2014, mostly on special teams, before being released in 2015. Federal prosecutors say he was later arrested multiple times in Indiana for felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. He was convicted of criminal mischief causing damage in 2020 and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

ICE says Adongo’s case qualified under the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of some migrants accused of certain crimes while in the country illegally.

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
2 Items
Food & Drink  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Local  |  Staff

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Destiny’s Child Releasing New Music Soon?

Comments
Local  |  Staff

Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel, Ryan Hedrick

Shooting at Short-Term Rental in Indy Leaves Girl Injured

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Duke Energy Demonstrates Dangers of Power Lines

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close