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National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ

Celebrate National Tequila Day by learning the main tequila styles, how they’re made, and which ones fit your favorite drink.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • National Tequila Day on July 24 is a perfect time to learn how blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas differ in aging and flavor.
  • Blanco is the freshest and most agave-forward style, while reposado and añejo gain smoothness and complexity from months or years in oak barrels.
  • Choosing blanco for cocktails and aged styles like añejo or extra añejo for sipping lets you match your National Tequila Day pour to your taste.
The tequila is poured from the bottle into shot glasses.
Source: igorr1 / Getty

Celebrate National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day (July 24th) is the perfect excuse to learn what actually separates one tequila from another. While many people simply think of tequila as “blanco” or “gold,” the category is much more specific than that. Aging, color, flavor, and sipping style all change depending on the type, which makes tequila one of the most versatile spirits to enjoy.

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Blanco: Fresh and Bold

Blanco tequila is the purest expression of agave. It is unaged or only rested for a very short time, so it tastes bright, crisp, and peppery. This is the style most people reach for when making margaritas, palomas, and other cocktails where the agave flavor should stand out.

Reposado: Smooth and Balanced

Reposado means “rested,” and that aging time gives the tequila a softer profile. It spends at least two months in oak, which adds light notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice. If you want something that works both in cocktails and as a sipper, reposado is often the sweet spot.

Añejo and Extra Añejo: Rich and Complex

Añejo tequila is aged longer, usually one to three years, which creates a deeper, richer spirit with more oak influence. Extra añejo takes that even further, delivering the most layered and luxurious flavor of the tequila family. These bottles are usually best enjoyed neat so you can appreciate the full depth of the aging.

Joven and Cristalino

Joven tequila is typically a blend of blanco and aged tequila, giving it a smoother taste with some youthful freshness. Cristalino is an aged tequila that is filtered to appear clear again, while still keeping much of the barrel-aged character. Both styles offer something different for drinkers looking beyond the basics.

A Smart National Tequila Day Pour

The best tequila for National Tequila Day depends on how you plan to enjoy it. Use blanco for cocktails, reposado for balance, and añejo or extra añejo for sipping. However you celebrate, knowing the differences makes every pour more enjoyable.

National Tequila Day Guide: Types of Tequila and How They Differ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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