THIS YOU?! White House Twitter Slams Hypocritical GOP On Student Loan Forgiveness

We did it, Joe!

President Joe Biden has officially announced a plan to eliminate some student loan debt for millions of Americans. As you know, the plan will include a $10,000 loan forgiveness ($20,000 for Pell Grant recipients) for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. In addition, he is extending the payment pause through December 31 for all borrowers, and those with undergraduate loans can cap their payments at 5% of their monthly income.

While quite a few folks say it’s not enough, it is better than nothing. And, if it were up to the Republicans, it would be nothing at all.

As expected, several GOP lawmakers were crying foul with the usual “We shouldn’t use our taxpayer dollars to help these folks!” hullabaloo that they spill when it’s not beneficial to them. That was expected. What we DIDN’T expect, however, was the White House’s official Twitter account to call them out by name!

Today (August 25), The White House took to Twitter to further explain the loan forgiveness rollout to their 7.4 million followers. After that, President “City Boy Joe” (or whoever is tweeting for him) took some time to clap back to some of his GOP distractors.

Get all the smoke below!

