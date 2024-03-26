The Most Popular NFL Cheerleader Squads In 2024

Although the NFL season just wrapped up last month, we wanted to take the time to give a special shout out to the ones who play just as big of a role on the field as the players themselves. That’s right… we’re talking about the cheerleaders!
Since 1954, cheerleaders have been a huge part of the overall NFL experience, with complex routines and stunts to keep sports fans engaged in between the plays. And, just like we have our favorite NFL teams, we have our favorite cheerleading squads.
On that note, online gambling site Betway recently made a ranking of the top 10 NFL cheerleader teams based on the number of Instagram hashtag posts, Instagram followers and TikTok hashtag posts for each of the squads. Here are their findings!
1. Cincinnati Ben-Gals
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
IG Hashtag Posts: n/a
IG Followers: 52,200
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 68,700
2. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Team: Dallas Cowboys
IG Hashtag Posts: 8
IG Followers: 663,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: n/a
3. Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders
Team: Miami Dolphins
IG Hashtag Posts: 18,477
IG Followers: 130,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 928
4. Saints Cheer Krewe (f.k.a. “Saintsations”)
Team: New Orleans Saints
IG Hashtag Posts: 13,520
IG Followers: 26,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 153
5. Chiefs Cheerleaders
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
IG Hashtag Posts: 4,813
IG Followers: 214,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 153
6. Houston Texans Cheerleaders
Team: Houston Texans
IG Hashtag Posts: 6,201
IG Followers: 119,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 49
7. Denver Broncos Cheerleaders
Team: Denver Broncos
IG Hashtag Posts: 4,422
IG Followers: 95,500
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 99
8. New England Patriots Cheerleaders
Team: New England Patriots
IG Hashtag Posts: 2,176
IG Followers: 157,000
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 11
9. Detroit Lions Cheerleaders
Team: Detroit Lions
IG Hashtag Posts: 4,956
IG Followers: 42,900
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 128
10. Jets Flight Crew
Team: New York Jets
IG Hashtag Posts: 4,412
IG Followers: 31,800
TikTok Hashtag Posts: 8
*Note: The Jets Flight Crew is currently inactive, as their last post was in 2022.