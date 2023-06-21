KARENINTHECITY Summer Songs Playlist 2023

As the sun shines brighter and the temperatures rise, it’s time to embrace the season. Summer is my favorite season. From kicking back at the block parties to running after Mr. Softy, it has alway be a season to relax and enjoy life to the fullest.

Music has a way of amplifying our experiences, and a well-curated playlist sets the mood for unforgettable moments. Today, I’m diving into my summer playlist that I hope will be your soundtrack as well. From the bbq classic to today’s hit makers, these songs capture the essence of joy, empowerment, and self-expression. So, grab your headphones and enjoy the music that celebrates the spirit of summer! Click here to listen –> https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/kareninthecity/pl.u-WabZ6D7feaP89N

“Summertime” – Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince: No summer playlist is complete without this timeless anthem. As soon as the first notes of “Summertime” hit, we’re transported to carefree days filled with block parties, barbecues, and the sweet nostalgia of childhood summers. “On and On” – Janet Jackson: Janet Jackson’s sultry vocals and infectious beats make “On and On” a perfect addition to our summer soundtrack. It’s a reminder to live in the present moment, dance like nobody’s watching, and revel in the freedom that summer brings. “Sweetheart” – Rainy Davis: Rainy Davis’s takes us back to the ’80s with “Sweetheart.” This hidden gem and one of my faves, ignites the warmth of summer love. “Summertime” – Nocera: A freestyle classic, Nocera’s “Summertime” infuses the energy of summer. Sing along while driving with the sunroof open. “1 Thing” – Amerie: Amerie’s “1 Thing” is an irresistible summer banger. Turn it up loud while chilling on the patio. “Good Life” – Kanye West: Kanye West’s “Good Life” paints a picture of endless possibilities and success. This track encourages us to embrace the best version of ourselves and bask in the positivity of summer. “Beautiful” – Pharrell Williams: Pharrell Williams celebrates the beauty and diversity of allwomen in “Beautiful.” As the sun beams down on us, this track reminds us to embrace our unique qualities and radiate confidence throughout the summer months. “Rock Wit U” – Ashanti: Ashanti’s silky vocals in “Rock Wit U” evoke the sensuality and passion that summer often ignites. Slow down, savor the moment, and let love and music guide us through the warm nights. “Poison” – BBD: With its infectious beat and iconic lyrics, Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison” is a certified summer banger. It’s a call to get on the dance floor, let loose, and create memories that will have us reminiscing for years to come. “Crazy In Love” – Beyoncé: When it comes to anthems of empowerment, Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” takes center stage. This infectious track empowers us to embrace our fierceness, love ourselves unapologetically, and enjoy every moment of our summer adventures. “Sexify” – Leah LaBelle: Leah LaBelle’s “Sexify” adds a touch of seduction to our summer playlist. Its smooth melodies and captivating vocals remind us to celebrate our sensuality and indulge in the pleasures that summer brings. “Bounce, Rock, Skate” – Vaughn Mason & Crew: Vaughn Mason & Crew’s funky classic, “Bounce, Rock, Skate,” infuses the playlist with irresistible grooves. Its lively rhythm sets the stage for summer parties and invites us to dance the night away. “Fly As Me” – Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic): When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak join forces as Silk Sonic, magic happens. “Fly As Me” is a fresh addition to our playlist, oozing with smooth vibes and reminding us to embrace our individuality and fly high this summer. “Rock Creek Park” – The Blackbirds: The Blackbirds’ “Rock Creek Park” is a soulful instrumental track that encapsulates the essence of outdoor summer fun. It’s an invitation to connect with nature, have picnics, and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us. “Aston Martin Music” – Rick Ross: Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music” exudes luxury and indulgence. As we cruise through the city streets, this track sets the tone for unforgettable summer drives, where every moment feels like a celebration. “Where The Party At” – Jagged Edge: Jagged Edge’s infectious R&B hit, “Where The Party At,” invites us to let loose, meet up with friends, and create memories at the hottest summer parties. It’s a reminder that the best times are often found where the energy is high. “Ghetto Red Hot” – Supercat: Supercat’s reggae-infused “Ghetto Red Hot” adds a touch of Caribbean flavor to our summer playlist. It’s a celebration of culture, community, and the vibrancy that summer brings. “Lean Back” – Fat Joe: “Lean Back” by Fat Joe is an anthem that commands attention. With its booming beats and assertive lyrics, this track embodies confidence and serves as a reminder to stand tall and own our power, no matter the season. “Finesse” – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B: Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s collaboration in “Finesse” brings ’90s nostalgia to the forefront. This upbeat track encourages us to bring back the fun and flair of the past and infuse it into our summer adventures. “Summer Sixteen” – Drake: Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” is a rap anthem that speaks to the grind and triumphs of the season. It’s a reminder to stay focused, make memories, and seize every opportunity that comes our way. “Hot In Here” – Nelly: When it’s sizzling hot outside, Nelly’s “Hot In Here” adds even more heat to our summer playlist. This infectious track invites us to let go, embrace the summer heat, and dance like nobody’s watching. “Square Biz” – Teena Marie: Teena Marie’s soulful voice shines in “Square Biz.” This iconic track encourages us to embrace our uniqueness, stand firm in our convictions, and express ourselves boldly throughout the summer months. “U Remind Me” – Usher: Usher’s smooth vocals and catchy melodies in “U Remind Me” evoke memories of summer flings and whirlwind romances. It’s a reminder to stay open to new connections and allow the summer breeze to bring love our way. “Love Galore” – SZA: SZA’s mesmerizing voice in “Love Galore” captivates listeners, creating an atmosphere of vulnerability and desire. This sultry track encourages us to embrace the intensity of our emotions and let love bloom during the summer season. “Umbrella” – Rihanna: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” has become a timeless summer anthem. It symbolizes protection, support, and the power of unity. As we face the highs and lows of life, this track reminds us that we’re stronger together, rain or shine. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” – Lauryn Hill: Lauryn Hill’s empowering track, “Doo Wop (That Thing),” delivers a powerful message of self-respect and authenticity. It encourages us to stay true to ourselves and not let distractions derail us from our dreams during the summer and beyond. “Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai: Ella Mai’s smooth R&B hit, “Boo’d Up,” celebrates the intoxicating feeling of being infatuated. This summer, let this track remind us of the joy and excitement that new love brings, creating a soundtrack for those budding summer romances. “Summer Rain” – Carl Thomas: Carl Thomas’s soulful ballad, “Summer Rain,” sets a mellow tone on our playlist. It’s a track that invites us to slow down, reflect, and find solace in the beauty of a summer rain shower. “Summer Madness” – Kool & The Gang: “Summer Madness” by Kool & The Gang is a timeless instrumental track that captures the carefree spirit of the season. Its jazzy melodies and infectious groove transport us to lazy afternoons and warm summer nights. “Fantasy” – Ludacris: Ludacris’s “Fantasy” takes us on a wild ride, filled with catchy beats and vivid storytelling. It reminds us to embrace our fantasies, chase our dreams fearlessly, and make the most of the adventurous moments that summer presents.