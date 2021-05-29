HomeCelebrity News

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

Posted May 29, 2021

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce.

Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn’t stand the test of time.

1. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas - The Real Housewives of Atlanta Source:Getty

2. Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J - Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Source:Getty

3. Falynn and Simon Guobadia – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

4. Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida - The Real Housewives of Atlanta Source:Getty

5. Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker – T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle

6. Princess Love and Ray J – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Princess Love and Ray J - Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Source:Getty

7. Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

8. Althea Heart & Benzino – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

9. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

10. Cyn Santana and Joe Budden… and Tahiry Jose – Love & Hip Hop New York

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden... and Tahiry Jose - Love & Hip Hop New York Source:Viacom

11. Erica Mena and Safaree – Love & Hip Hop New York

Erica Mena and Safaree - Love & Hip Hop New York Source:VH1

12. Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

13. Omarion and Apryl Jones – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Omarion and Apryl Jones - Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Source:Getty
