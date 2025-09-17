Listen Live
DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Published on September 17, 2025

Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul & Da Baby In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Charlotte rapper DaBaby released a new music video, “Save Me,” which pays tribute to Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed in an unprovoked stabbing on the CATS Blue Line last month.

The video recreates the August 22 attack, with actors portraying both Zarutska and her accused attacker. In the music video, DaBaby intervenes to prevent the tragedy from happening.

The tribute has split public opinion. Supporters say the project honors Zarutska’s memory and draws attention to safety concerns, while critics argue that restaging such a recent and traumatic event risks exploitation.

Reactions To DaBaby’s “Save Me”

