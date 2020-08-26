List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. As we learn more about COVID-19, many from all works of life have contracted the virus including Hollywood and the world of Sports.
1. Kevin Hart
During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd: “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.” CLICK HERE TO SEE MOREart
2. Usain Bolt
According to TMZ Jamaica’s minister of health, Dr. Chistopher Tufton, has confirmed that the fastest man on earth has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 days after rumors began swirling that he’d been infected. Initially after the rumors started Bolt denied having the Rona but said he’d just been tested and was awaiting the results, but now it’s confirmed he’s self-isolating until he tests negative. Click here to read more
3. Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has contracted COVID-19. Thomas shared the news on Instagram, saying he neglected to social distance and wear a mask. “Let me tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves, practice social distancing,” the reality star said.
4. Madonna
Madonna shared on Instagram “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time.”
5. Kanye West
Kanye West shared during an interview with Forbes that he had COVID-19 in February 2020 “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!'” His symptoms included “chills, shaking in the bed”
6. Marcus Smart
7. Herman Cain
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications At 74. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
8. Shereé Whitfield
9. ABC’s The Bachelor, Colton Underwood
10. Troy Sneed
11. Mel Gibson
12. Russell Westbrook
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook confirmed the reason why he hasn’t joined the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Westbrook, 31, confirmed the positive diagnosis on Monday, writing, “I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando.” in a tweet that was later deleted CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
13. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer
14. Jason Collins
Jason Collins, the first openly gay player to ever play in any of four major North American pro sports leagues, tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted “I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.”
15. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos
16. Bryan Cranston
17. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador
18. Spencer Dinwiddie
19. New York Knicks Owner, James Dolan
20. Actress Anna Camp
21. Keisha Lance Bottoms
Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
22. D.L. Hughley
Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night. Click Here To Learn More.
23. Ezekiel Elliott
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.”
Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Tap Here To Learn More
24. Patrick Ewing
25. Fat Trel
D.C. Rapper Fat Trel shared with his fans and followers that he been confirmed with COVID-19 while in jail after dealing with symptoms. In his Instagram story he posted “#PRAY4GLEESH I GOT CORONA VIRUS 😤😭😤” https://bit.ly/2W9CtQr-e1588193214676
26. Von Miller
It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.
Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.
27. Babyface
On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.
“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”
28. Bebe Winans
In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show the Gospel icon BeBe Winans said: “I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.” BeBe Winans admits in the recent interview that he too had the mentality that he could not contract it and even though he say’s he was cautious somehow got it, but he did not require hospitalization. However in the same interview he revealed that his brother who had also tested positive did require hospital treatment for 4 or 5 days as well as his mother. BeBe also said that although he is a man of faith he admits that you do have to use common sense in the battle of COVID-19. BeBe say’s that he is now on the recovering side of the coronavirus.
29. Marvin Winans
30. Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
31. Ali Wentworth
32. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-19
33. John Prine
34. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
35. Prince Albert II of Monaco
36. Singer Charlotte Lawrence
37. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey
38. P!NK and son Jameson
39. Doris Burke
40. Rapper YNW Melly
41. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.
Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. passed away in Louisiana on April 1 after battling pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus. He was 85.
42. Brooke Baldwin
43. Designer Jenny Polanco
44. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz
Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
45. Chris Cuomo
46. Scarface
47. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales
48. Slim Thug
49. Manu Dibango
50. Boris Johnson
51. Kevin Durant
52. Idris Elba
53. Sabrina Dhowre Elba
54. DJ Black N Mild
55. Rudy Gobert
56. Tom Hanks
57. Rita Wilson
58. Donovan Mitchell
59. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
60. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League
61. Australia’s former home affairs minister Peter Dutton
62. Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta
63. Francis Suarez
