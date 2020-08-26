List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. As we learn more about COVID-19, many from all works of life have contracted the virus including Hollywood and the world of Sports.

See the full list below.

1. Kevin Hart During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd: “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.” CLICK HERE TO SEE MOREart

2. Usain Bolt According to TMZ Jamaica’s minister of health, Dr. Chistopher Tufton, has confirmed that the fastest man on earth has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 days after rumors began swirling that he’d been infected. Initially after the rumors started Bolt denied having the Rona but said he’d just been tested and was awaiting the results, but now it’s confirmed he’s self-isolating until he tests negative. Click here to read more

3. Peter Thomas View this post on Instagram A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:56am PDT Peter Thomas from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has contracted COVID-19. Thomas shared the news on Instagram, saying he neglected to social distance and wear a mask. “Let me tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves, practice social distancing,” the reality star said.

4. Madonna Madonna shared on Instagram “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time.”

5. Kanye West Kanye West shared during an interview with Forbes that he had COVID-19 in February 2020 “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!'” His symptoms included “chills, shaking in the bed”

6. Marcus Smart I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

7. Herman Cain Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications At 74. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

12. Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020 Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook confirmed the reason why he hasn’t joined the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Westbrook, 31, confirmed the positive diagnosis on Monday, writing, “I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando.” in a tweet that was later deleted CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

14. Jason Collins Jason Collins, the first openly gay player to ever play in any of four major North American pro sports leagues, tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted “I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.”

15. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos

18. Spencer Dinwiddie

21. Keisha Lance Bottoms COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020 Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

22. D.L. Hughley View this post on Instagram A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night. Click Here To Learn More.

23. Ezekiel Elliott #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020 According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.” Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Tap Here To Learn More

24. Patrick Ewing I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

25. Fat Trel D.C. Rapper Fat Trel shared with his fans and followers that he been confirmed with COVID-19 while in jail after dealing with symptoms. In his Instagram story he posted “#PRAY4GLEESH I GOT CORONA VIRUS 😤😭😤” https://bit.ly/2W9CtQr-e1588193214676

26. Von Miller It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.

27. Babyface On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

28. Bebe Winans View this post on Instagram Faith and common sense make sure you do the same #getitdone A post shared by BeBe Winans (@bebewinans) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:22am PDT In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show the Gospel icon BeBe Winans said: “I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.” BeBe Winans admits in the recent interview that he too had the mentality that he could not contract it and even though he say’s he was cautious somehow got it, but he did not require hospitalization. However in the same interview he revealed that his brother who had also tested positive did require hospital treatment for 4 or 5 days as well as his mother. BeBe also said that although he is a man of faith he admits that you do have to use common sense in the battle of COVID-19. BeBe say’s that he is now on the recovering side of the coronavirus.

30. Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

32. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020 Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-19

33. John Prine We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B — Country Music Television (@CMT) March 31, 2020

35. Prince Albert II of Monaco

36. Singer Charlotte Lawrence View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Lawrence (@charlotteslawrence) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

41. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020 Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. passed away in Louisiana on April 1 after battling pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus. He was 85.

42. Brooke Baldwin CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.



"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020

43. Designer Jenny Polanco Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are... Posted by Miami Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

45. Chris Cuomo New: My colleague and friend ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020

50. Boris Johnson Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

51. Kevin Durant

52. Idris Elba This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

58. Donovan Mitchell

59. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

