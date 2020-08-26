HomeEntertainment Buzz

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)

Posted August 26, 2020

Kevin Hart At FX premier

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. As we learn more about COVID-19, many from all works of life have contracted the virus including Hollywood and the world of Sports.

See the full list below.

COVID-19: Indiana Coronavirus Update As Of April 1st

1. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd: “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.” CLICK HERE TO SEE MOREart

2. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

According to TMZ Jamaica’s minister of health, Dr. Chistopher Tuftonhas confirmed that the fastest man on earth has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 days after rumors began swirling that he’d been infected. Initially after the rumors started Bolt denied having the Rona but said he’d just been tested and was awaiting the results, but now it’s confirmed he’s self-isolating until he tests negative. Click here to read more

3. Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has contracted COVID-19. Thomas shared the news on Instagram, saying he neglected to social distance and wear a mask. “Let me tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves, practice social distancing,” the reality star said. 

4. Madonna

Madonna

Madonna shared on Instagram “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time.”

5. Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West shared during an interview with Forbes that he had COVID-19 in February 2020 “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!'” His symptoms included “chills, shaking in the bed”

6. Marcus Smart

7. Herman Cain

Herman Cain

Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications At 74. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

8. Shereé Whitfield

B well u guys.... 💋 #covid19 #coronavirus

9. ABC’s The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

ABC's The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

10. Troy Sneed

Troy Sneed

11. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson

12. Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook confirmed the reason why he hasn’t joined the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Westbrook, 31, confirmed the positive diagnosis on Monday, writing, “I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando.” in a tweet that was later deleted CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

13. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer

Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer

14. Jason Collins

Jason Collins

Jason Collins, the first openly gay player to ever play in any of four major North American pro sports leagues, tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted “I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.”

15. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos

"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos

16. Bryan Cranston

17. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador

18. Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie

19. New York Knicks Owner, James Dolan

New York Knicks Owner, James Dolan

20. Actress Anna Camp

Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️

21. Keisha Lance Bottoms

Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

22. D.L. Hughley

Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night. Click Here To Learn More.

23. Ezekiel Elliott

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.”

Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Tap Here To Learn More

24. Patrick Ewing

25. Fat Trel

Fat Trel

D.C. Rapper Fat Trel shared with his fans and followers that he been confirmed with COVID-19 while in jail after dealing with symptoms. In his Instagram story he posted “#PRAY4GLEESH I GOT CORONA VIRUS 😤😭😤” https://bit.ly/2W9CtQr-e1588193214676

26. Von Miller

Von Miller

It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.

27. Babyface

Babyface

On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

28. Bebe Winans

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show the Gospel icon BeBe Winans said: “I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.” BeBe Winans admits in the recent interview that he too had the mentality that he could not contract it and even though he say’s he was cautious somehow got it, but he did not require hospitalization. However in the same interview he revealed that his brother who had also tested positive did require hospital treatment for 4 or 5 days as well as his mother. BeBe also said that although he is a man of faith he admits that you do have to use common sense in the battle of COVID-19. BeBe say’s that he is now on the recovering side of the coronavirus.

29. Marvin Winans

Marvin Winans

30. Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

31. Ali Wentworth

Ali Wentworth

32. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder

Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-19

33. John Prine

34. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar

I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome

35. Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco

36. Singer Charlotte Lawrence

❤️❤️

37. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey

Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey

38. P!NK and son Jameson

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

39. Doris Burke

Doris Burke

40. Rapper YNW Melly

41. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. passed away in Louisiana on April 1 after battling pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus. He was 85. 

42. Brooke Baldwin

43. Designer Jenny Polanco

Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are...

Posted by Miami Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

44. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz

Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59

45. Chris Cuomo

46. Scarface

Scarface

47. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales

Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales

48. Slim Thug

Just found out I got Corona virus

49. Manu Dibango

Manu Dibango

50. Boris Johnson

51. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

52. Idris Elba

53. Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

54. DJ Black N Mild

DJ Black N Mild

55. Rudy Gobert

#ontothenextone

56. Tom Hanks

57. Rita Wilson

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

58. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

59. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

60. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League

61. Australia’s former home affairs minister Peter Dutton

Australia's former home affairs minister Peter Dutton

62. Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta

63. Francis Suarez

Francis Suarez

