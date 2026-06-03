Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Sir Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood

Sir Idris! Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood & Celebrates A Major Milestone

Idris Elba has officially added a new title to his already impressive resume. He should now be called 'Sir Idris' after receiving knighthood.

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Investitures 2026: Sir Idris Elba Among Recipients
Source: Peter Nicholls / Getty

Idris Elba has officially added a new title to his already impressive resume. The actor, activist, producer, DJ, and philanthropist can now be called Sir Idris Elba after receiving a knighthood from King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (June 2).

According to a report from People, Elba was recognized for his services to young people—a cause he has championed throughout his career both in the United Kingdom and abroad. During the ceremony, King Charles formally bestowed the honor by tapping a sword on the actor’s shoulders as he knelt before the monarch. The royal family later shared photos from the special moment on social media.

The honor was first announced as part of King Charles’ 2026 New Year Honors list, but the official ceremony made it all real. Shortly afterward, Elba took to social media to reflect on the moment, sharing a simple but powerful message: “We are thankful. The work continues.”

While many know Elba for unforgettable roles in projects like The Wire, Luther, Beasts of No Nation and Hijack, his impact extends far beyond Hollywood. Through the Elba Hope Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Sabrina Elba, in 2022, the couple has focused on creating opportunities for young people and supporting underserved communities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Africa. As noted by Yahoo Entertainment, the foundation works alongside nonprofit organizations to address issues including youth unemployment and food insecurity.

Elba has also used his platform to advocate against knife violence through his “Don’t Stop Your Future” campaign—further cementing his commitment to youth empowerment.

The honor carries special significance considering Elba has often credited The King’s Trust—formerly known as The Prince’s Trust—with helping launch his own career. The actor previously revealed that a grant from the organization helped him pursue opportunities in the arts when he was just 18 years old. Today (June 3), he serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the charity.

Never one to take himself too seriously, Sir Idris also celebrated the occasion by showing off an Arsenal jersey featuring his new title and the number seven on the back. Whether he is starring in blockbuster films, spinning records behind a DJ booth, or investing in the next generation, Sir Idris Elba continues to prove that success means even more when it is shared with others.

Congratulations are certainly in order, Sir! 

RELATED: Two ‘Heads Of State’ Are Better Than One: UK Prime Minister Idris Elba Teams Up With President John Cena To Stop A Global Conspiracy In Bonkers Final Trailer

Sir Idris! Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood & Celebrates A Major Milestone was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Entertainment  |  Charlene Masona

Chloe Bailey Reveals How The Thriller 'Strung' Challenged Her Acting Skills: 'I Was Stretched'

Michelle Obama
Reality TV  |  JC

Michelle Obama Reveals the One Reality Show She Would Join

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Entertainment  |  JC

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song About Split from Klay Thompson

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

‘Belle Collective’ Exclusive Clip: Kerri Clashes With ‘Messy’ Marie Over An Influencer Event–‘Is This High School?!’

Ferragamo - Outside Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
12 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Solange Knowles Moments That Shaped Her Legacy

Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

A$AP Rocky Speaks Out About "Scary" Shooting At Rihanna's Mansion: “It Was F-cked Up. It Was Hurtful”

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Stefon Diggs Comments On Cardi B Relationship For The First Time Since Their Public Spat Went Viral

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Sir Idris! Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood & Celebrates A Major Milestone

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

From Jason Collins To Brittney Griner: Black LGBTQ+ Athletes Who Competed On Their Own Terms – Page 2

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close