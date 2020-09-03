COVID-19 is apparently setting its sights on its next victims: the DC Extended Universe.

After an initial report released Thursday (September 4) stated that production on the upcoming film The Batman halted due to a crewmember contracting the virus, Vanity Fair revealed that the crewmember in question was none other than The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

Pattison’s positive test comes less than 24 hours after another DC movie member, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he and his entire family had tested positive for COVID-19 but were on the other side of it.

The Batman had resumed filming in London weeks after its initial trailer premiere and Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only a statement reading: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The upcoming Batman film focuses on Pattison’s Caped Crusader in his second year of being a vigilante and is solving a series of gruesome serial killings. He winds up crossing paths with Paul Dano‘s Edward Nigma, aka The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz‘s Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Colin Farrell‘s Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.

Also involved are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Batman’s loyal butler and assistant Alfred and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. See the trailer for The Batman below.

RELATED: The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19

RELATED: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn Mask” After Recent Bout With COVID-19

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: