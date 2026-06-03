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Stefon Diggs Comments On Cardi B Relationship After Public Spat

Stefon Diggs Comments On Cardi B Relationship For The First Time Since Their Public Spat Went Viral

Published on June 3, 2026

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Stefon Diggs is weighing in on recent speculation surrounding his relationship with Cardi B.

Fanatics Flag Football Classic - Practice and Press Conferences
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The NFL star was approached by photographers from TMZ this week, who asked about his status with the rapper following a viral video that showed the two in a tense moment together.

“Stefon, are you and Cardi together? Are you guys back together?” a paparazzo asked in the footage.

“That’s a beautiful…that’s my child’s mother. I love her death…you have to ask her,” Diggs replied, choosing not to confirm or deny whether the pair are currently romantically involved.

The conversation then shifted to the widely circulated clip that showed the pair outside a coffee shop in Maryland. Diggs downplayed the incident when asked about it.

“What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument,” he said, adding, “it’s okay, women get like that sometimes.”

Despite ongoing rumors about their relationship, Diggs suggested that things are going well between them, saying they are “great.”

The football player was also asked about reports that Cardi’s ex, Offset, is seeking a DNA test. Diggs claimed he was unaware of the situation.

“I didn’t see that. I’m not online too much. I don’t spend too much time online, bro,” he said, explaining that his focus has been on training.

After the Maryland video made headlines, Cardi later addressed the situation herself in a post on X.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity,” she wrote at the time. “Damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2025 after they were spotted spending time together. They later welcomed their first child together in November. However, breakup rumors surfaced just a few months afterward.

While neither Diggs nor Cardi has recently clarified the nature of their relationship, the two have continued to be seen together on multiple occasions, leaving fans guessing about where things currently stand.

Stefon Diggs Comments On Cardi B Relationship For The First Time Since Their Public Spat Went Viral was originally published on bossip.com

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