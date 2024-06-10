Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:
1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)Source:Getty
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 14: Actor James Avery arrives at the 2007 Media Access Awards, held at the Globe Theater at Universal Studios on October 14, 2007, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Mathew Imaging/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,arrival,actor,headshot,smiling,california,city of los angeles,one man only,universal city,universal studios – california,james avery – actor,october
2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)Source:Getty
PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Host Anthony Anderson attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,hosting,film industry,headshot,television show,smiling,california,tv one,pasadena – california,naacp image awards,pasadena civic auditorium,anthony anderson,presented by
3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)Source:Getty
Damon Wayans, Sr. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,damon wayans
4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched.) In this image released on January 24, Reginald VelJohnson poses for a portrait during the 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. The 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards airs on Saturday, Jan. 27 (8:00 PM-9:00 PM, ET/PT), exclusively on the CBS Television Network and available for live and on-demand streaming via Paramount+. (Photo by Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,family,usa,portrait,california,city of los angeles,image,releasing,january,physical position,formal portrait,film and television awards
5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Terry Crews attends Tribeca X – Super Serious – Everything is Entertainment at Convene on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,serious,tribeca,june,terry crews,2024
6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times)Source:Twitter
@therealjohnamos
7. George Jefferson (The Jeffersons)Source:Getty
Sherman Hemsley during 1998 TV Land Upfront at Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,california,city of los angeles,beverly hills,television,hotel,sherman hemsley,land,tv network upfront