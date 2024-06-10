Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:

These characters are celebrated for their humor, wisdom, and the profound love they show their families, shaping the portrayal of Black fatherhood on television.

1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) Source:Getty Actor James Avery

2. Andre "Dre" Johnson (Black-ish) Source:Getty Host Anthony Anderson

3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids) Source:Getty Damon Wayans, Sr.

4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters) Source:Getty Reginald VelJohnson

5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris) Source:Getty Terry Crews

6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times) Source:Twitter @therealjohnamos