Entertainment

Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

Published on June 10, 2024

In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:

These characters are celebrated for their humor, wisdom, and the profound love they show their families, shaping the portrayal of Black fatherhood on television.

Credit and Source to each respective show!

1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

2007 Media Access Awards Source:Getty

Actor James Avery

2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Host Anthony Anderson

3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)

'Lethal Weapon' TV series screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2016 Source:Getty

Damon Wayans, Sr.

4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)

26th Family Film And TV Awards - Portraits Source:Getty

Reginald VelJohnson

5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)

Tribeca X - Super Serious - Everything Is Entertainment Source:Getty

Terry Crews

6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times)

John Amos Source:Twitter

@therealjohnamos

7. George Jefferson (The Jeffersons)

1998 TV Land Upfront Source:Getty

Sherman Hemsley

