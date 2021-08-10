Babyface Live At The Indy State Fair [Photos]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds returned home this weekend (August 8th) to perform for a capacity crowd at the Indiana State Fair. Babyface had the crowd at the tip of his finger, singing the lyrics to every song and dancing the night away. With classics like “Whip Appeal,” “Soon As I Get Home” and “Cool In You,” Babyface gave the hometown crowd an amazing showcase.

In case you missed it or you want to relive an epic night, take a look at the photos below!

