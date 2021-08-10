HomeIndy

Babyface Live At The Indy State Fair [Photos]

Posted August 10, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Source: Emily Matheny / Radio One Digital

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds returned home this weekend (August 8th) to perform for a capacity crowd at the Indiana State Fair. Babyface had the crowd at the tip of his finger, singing the lyrics to every song and dancing the night away. With classics like “Whip Appeal,” “Soon As I Get Home” and “Cool In You,” Babyface gave the hometown crowd an amazing showcase.

 

In case you missed it or you want to relive an epic night, take a look at the photos below!

RELATED: Babyface Releases His Demo Version Of The Whispers Hit “Rock Steady” On The Gram
RELATED: How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

1. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

2. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

3. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

4. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

5. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

6. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

7. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

8. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

9. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

10. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

11. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

12. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

13. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

14. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

15. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

16. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

17. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

18. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

19. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

20. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

21. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

22. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

23. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

24. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

25. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

26. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

27. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

28. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

29. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

30. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

31. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

32. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

33. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

34. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

35. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

36. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

37. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

38. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

39. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

40. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

41. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

42. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

43. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

44. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

45. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

46. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

47. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

48. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

49. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

50. Babyface At the Indy State Fair

Babyface At the Indy State Fair Source:Radio One Digital

August 8th: Babyface performs live at the Indy State Fair babyface

Latest

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

 19 hours ago
08.10.21
8 items

Hot Buttered Soul: 8 Incredible Live Performances From Isaac Hayes [Watch]

 19 hours ago
08.11.21

Actress Christina Applegate Announces Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

 22 hours ago
08.10.21
10 items

Liver Alert: Four Loko Trending After Mountain Dew Introduces HRD MTN DEW

 23 hours ago
08.11.21
13 items

Breffus Battle: Twitter Chimes In On IHOP Vs. Waffle House Debate

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Actress Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce From Husband After 5 Year Separation

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Rihanna Had The Perfect Repsonse To Becoming The World’s Newest Billionaire

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Royalty Capes: Talib Kweli Confirms That De La Soul Now Owns Their Masters

 1 day ago
08.10.21
9 items

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced

 2 days ago
08.10.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 2 days ago
08.09.21
Photos
Close