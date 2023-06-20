Author & Physician Dr. Ian Smith Talks His New Novel with Karen Vaughn

Check out Dr. Ian K. Smith talking about his new novel “The Overnights”, with Karen Vaughn here on WTLC!

Dr. Ian K. Smith is a well-known physician and author, who specializes in health, wellness, and weight loss. Dr. Ian has made significant contributions to his field and has gained popularity through his books and appearances on various television shows.

Check out Dr. Ian Smith talking about his new novel “The Overnights”, with Karen Vaughn here at WTLC! “The Overnights”, is the third installment of the “Ashe Cayne” series which details a Chicago detective who also serves as a private eye! In addition to his health background, he has written several novels like “Wolf Pointe” which is also a part of the “Ashe Cayne” series, “The Blackbird Papers” a mystery novel based on a gruesome murder, and “The Ancient Nine: Chapter One”, a novel about secret societies!

Dr. Smith has written numerous books focusing on health, fitness, and weight loss as well, with an emphasis on sustainable lifestyle changes. His works include, “The Fat Smash Diet”, “The 4 Day Diet”, “Super Shred: The Big Results Diet”, and “Blast the Sugar Out!” Dr. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, and medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and also attended the University of Chicago.

With his engaging and accessible approach to health and weight loss and his creative mind, Dr. Ian K. Smith has become a trusted source of information for many people seeking to improve their well-being or just looking for a great read. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the field of health and wellness through his books, television appearances, and dedication to helping individuals lead healthier lives.

Check out some of Dr. Ian K. Smith’s novels below:

