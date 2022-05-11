WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Ian Smith joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show with new ways to change your diet and change your life. The physician and bestselling author share his experience with being Plant Forward for about 4 weeks and how it’s changed his life. We know that Black people love their chicken, steak, and pork, so he preps people on how to not give it up but to put veggies first. Hear tips on shifting your eating and being plant-forward from his new book “Plant Power – Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.”

Dr. Ian Smith Talks Shifting Your Lifestyle & Being Plant Forward In New Book ‘Plant Power’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com