Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks Out On Split From Olandria Carthen

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
  • Nic Vansteenberghe breaks silence on subscribers-only TikTok, says they 'will continue to love each other'
  • Olandria denies rumors she's hooking up with Travis Scott, warns gossip blog to 'have lawyers ready'
  • Busy schedules and distance cited as reasons for the couple's split, but they remain close friends

Nic Vansteenberghe is breaking his silence following his shocking split from Olandria Carthen. His statement comes amid Olandria succinctly shutting down a rumor about her love life.

A woman in a red dress posing at an event, and a man in a black suit standing in front of a patterned background.
Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the stars of Love Island USA had gone their separate ways. Their breakup came just over a year after they left season 7 of the reality show together, quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

Following the announcement of their split on July 22, Vansteenberghe has broken his silence, issuing a statement to his subscribers-only TikTok.

“The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air,” he wrote on July 26, as seen in a viral screenshot shared on X. “We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.❤️”

In his caption, Nic explained why he chose to speak on a subscribers-only platform, writing: “I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters.”

This statement from Vansteenberghe comes after a source revealed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite couple “decided to part ways” but still “remain close friends.”

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.

Nic breaking his silence comes after Olandria denied rumors she was already hooking up with another celebrity.

She hit back against those claims on July 23, when an Instagram post shared by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip stating, “Now that the pr relationship is over, Olandria has BEEN hooking up with Travis Scott.” The tipster went on to add that they were “pretty sure” and they had “been hearing rumblings through the rumor mill months ago.”

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Olandria was not happy about that post, and she decided not to let that rumor go any further without shutting things down. While she didn’t say that report was fake, verbatim, she made it clear that she’s ready to go up against any false rumors.

“I hope you have your lawyers ready bc I have mine,” Carthen commented under the post.

DeuxMoi confirmed the comment–and why it’s no longer visible–in a pinned comment.

“Update: Olandria denied(?) this rumor but blocked this account so her comment, which was pinned was not showing it was from her.”

While a fan on Threads revealed that Olandria and Travis Scott followed each other on Instagram in June, there is still no indication that there is anything romantic happening between them.

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A woman with long, curly black hair wearing a yellow jacket and necklaces posing in front of a backdrop with "iHeart Radio" and "FOX" logos.
Entertainment  |  JC

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Comments
Ice Cube at Al Wissam Meet & Greet
Movies  |  JC

Ice Cube And Mike Epps Finally Completed “Last Friday” Script

Comments
25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

He’s Your Kiiing To Beee! Social Media Reacts To Gifted Actor David Jonsson Being Crowned As The New Black Panther At Comic-Con

Comments
Relationships  |  Kerbi Lynn

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'–'I Am In Love'

Comments
Wellness  |  Kerbi Lynn

Kelly Rowland Talks Transforming Her Health And Fitness Routine At 45, Says She's Sober–'I Miss My White Wine'

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor

Comments
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: New 911 Audio Allegedly Reveals Suspicious Conversation Among 'The Friends'—'Is He Really Dead? Oh My God!'

Comments
9 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

Comments
8 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son At Home

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Modern Dating Is “So Dumb” and She Misses Old-School Romance

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close