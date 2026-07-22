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Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

From timeless R&B classics to unforgettable remakes, we're revisiting songs that found new life through another artist. Which version gets your vote?

Published on July 22, 2026

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Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

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Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Legendary remakes have a special way of introducing classic songs to new generations while honoring the artists who made them famous the first time. Sometimes a remake stays true to the original, and other times it completely transforms the song into something fresh, creating a hit all over again.

Music history is filled with unforgettable songs that have been reimagined by another artist. In some cases, the remake became even more popular than the original. In others, nothing could ever replace the version that started it all. Either way, these songs continue to spark friendly debates among music lovers.

The beauty of Legendary remakes is that they give listeners two incredible performances to appreciate. The original often carries the emotion of discovering a song for the very first time, while the remake brings a new voice, a different perspective, and sometimes an entirely new audience.

As you scroll through today’s list, think about what makes each version stand out. Is it the vocals? The production? The memories attached to the song? Or maybe it’s simply the artist who delivered it in a way that spoke directly to you.

One thing is certain: great music has a way of standing the test of time, no matter who’s behind the microphone.

’Ribbon In The Sky’

VS

’If This World Was Mine’

VS

’Love Ballad’

VS

’Killing Me Softly’

VS

Now it’s time to settle the score.

Take a look at the songs featured in today’s graphic and ask yourself one simple question:

Which version are you choosing?

🎵 The Original
or
🎤 The Remake

There’s no wrong answer because every listener connects with music differently. Some performances become classics the moment they’re released, while others breathe new life into songs we already loved.

Tell us your picks in the comments and let us know why. Did the remake win you over, or will the original always have your heart?

That’s the magic of Legendary remakes—they keep great songs alive for generation after generation.

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