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Joey Badass Wanting to Join 'Creed' Franchise Rumors

Joey Badass Expresses Interest in Taking on ‘Creed’ Franchise Role, Ideally ‘Playing a Fighter’

Published on July 22, 2026

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Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Joey Badass Expresses Interest in Taking on ‘Creed’ Franchise Role, Ideally ‘Playing a Fighter’

Joey Badass expressed his desire to join the Creed franchise during an interview with Ty Cole. The rapper and actor mentioned that playing a fighter in the Rocky spinoff series is on his bucket list. Badass is open to any role but prefers a character who steps into the ring. The Creed franchise, led by Michael B. Jordan, has seen success with Creed III and plans for a fourth film and expansion into a larger universe. Jordan has confirmed that a direct sequel to Creed III is in the works. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/tracewilliamcowen/joey-badass-creed-universe

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