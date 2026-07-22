Source: Courtesy / Amazon Music

Snoop Dogg Biopic Lands Summer 2027 Release From Universal

Universal Pictures is set to release the Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop, on August 6, 2027. It is replacing the Untitled Universal Event Film. The movie follows the rise of the iconic artist, mogul, and gangsta rap figure, Snoop Dogg. Directed by Craig Brewer and starring Jonathan Daviss, the film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment, Snoop Dogg, and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker. Additionally, Snoop will incorporate music from Snoop Dogg’s extensive catalog. It marks the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. Source: https://deadline.com/2026/07/snoop-dogg-biopic-release-date-1236999750/