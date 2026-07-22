Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field on Aug. 24 to benefit youth food insecurity.

Event features Pacers, Colts, and other sports/entertainment stars, with $10 general admission tickets.

Proceeds support Pacers Foundation's Drive & Dish program, which has delivered 1.2M+ pounds of food to Hoosiers.

Tyrese Haliburton to captain Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field Aug. 24

INDIANAPOLIS (July 21, 2026) — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is inviting fans to Victory Field for an unforgettable night of softball and community impact at the Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic on Aug. 24.

The charity event will bring together some of Indiana’s biggest names in sports and entertainment to raise funds and awareness for youth food insecurity across the state. General admission tickets are $10, benefiting the Pacers Foundation, and will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

“The Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic is about bringing people together for a fun, memorable night while shining a light on an issue that affects too many young people across Indiana,” said Corey Wilson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment SVP of community engagement. “We’re grateful to Tyrese and the incredible group of athletes and entertainers joining us at Victory Field, and we’re excited to give fans a unique experience that will help support the Pacers Foundation’s efforts to address youth food insecurity.”



Athletes scheduled to appear include Indiana Pacers players Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell, as well as other members of the Pacers and Indiana Fever, and Indianapolis Colts players Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Sauce Gardner, Cam Bynum, and Mo Alie-Cox. Former Colts punter and sports personality Pat McAfee will emcee the event. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

The evening will also feature appearances by Pacers mascot Boomer, Indiana Pacemates, Hype Crew, Fever Inferno, and Fever mascot Freddy Fever.



Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET at Victory Field on Aug. 24, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets, visit Pacers.com/Softball . Player appearances are subject to change.



The Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic supports Drive & Dish, powered by Gleaners2Go, a free program founded by Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle and supported by the Pacers Foundation to connect Indiana families with nutritious food. The softball game will help support and drive awareness for youth food insecurity, which affects approximately 260,000 Hoosiers under the age of 14. Since its launch, Drive & Dish has delivered more than 1.2 million pounds of food to Hoosiers in need across 21 sites throughout the state.

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The Pacers Foundation invests in programs and initiatives that strengthen communities across Indiana, with a focus on creating opportunities for youth and supporting critical community needs. Visit PacersFoundation.org to learn more.

Tyrese Haliburton to captain Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field Aug. 24 was originally published on wibc.com