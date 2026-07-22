Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the west side of Indianapolis injured a teenager Monday night.

First responders were called to the 600 block of North Country Club Road near Rockville Road around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Officers found three teenagers in the vehicle, and medics took one of them to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver submitted to a chemical test but showed no signs of intoxication, according to investigators.

Crash on Indy's West Side Leaves Teenager Injured was originally published on wibc.com