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Evacuation Order Lifted After Hazmat Concern in Greenwood

At least one building had to be evacuated because of the hazmat situation.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A few businesses in Greenwood had to be evacuated from their building on Monday due to a hazmat situation.

The Greenwood Fire Department evacuated a building on Park 800 Drive, just off US 31 South, as a precautionary measure to a reported highly flammable chemical spill.

Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded to the hazmat concern. Officials said the chemical was ultimately non-toxic and contained.

First responders and hazmat teams successfully mitigated the risk and the evacuation order was lifted at 2 p.m. Monday.

There is no ongoing threat to public health or safety reported by the department.

Evacuation Order Lifted After Hazmat Concern in Greenwood was originally published on wibc.com

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