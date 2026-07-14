Tina Knowles Opens Up About Becoming a Mother While Grieving Her Own

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Tina Knowles motherhood journey began with joy and profound grief. The businesswoman and author recently reflected on losing her mother, Agnèz Beyincé, at just 26 years old, shortly before giving birth to her eldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Knowles shared how navigating early motherhood without her own mother left her feeling deeply vulnerable and, at times, completely alone.

When Mom Wasn’t There to Call

Despite growing up in a large family, Knowles said her siblings had their own lives and responsibilities.

As a new mother, she often felt like it was simply her and her baby trying to figure things out together.

Whenever fear or uncertainty surfaced, Knowles’ natural instinct was to call her mother for advice. Then reality would hit.

She recalled one painful moment in the bathroom when the weight of her mother’s death overwhelmed her. Knowles doubled over as she processed that the person she desperately wanted to call was no longer there.

Preserving Her Family’s Stories

The Tina Knowles motherhood journey also shaped her commitment to preserving family history.

Knowles admitted there are countless stories she wishes she had asked her mother to share. That regret became part of the inspiration behind her bestselling memoir, Matriarch.

She wanted her daughters and grandchildren to understand where they came from and know the stories of the women who helped shape their family.

Passing Down a Different Message

Knowles also made an intentional decision to parent differently.

Her mother raised children in the segregated South, where caution and protection were necessary. Knowles understood that fear but chose to remind her daughters daily that “the sky’s the limit.”

The Tina Knowles motherhood journey is ultimately a story of generational inheritance.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From the sewing skills she later used while styling Destiny’s Child to the family lessons she passed to Beyoncé and Solange, Knowles carried her mother’s presence forward.

Sometimes a mother’s legacy lives in the lessons, skills, and courage her children continue to pass down.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Wyclef Jean Uses AI to Power Ambitious Seven-Album Quantum Leap Project

5 Times Gerald Levert Gave R&B Legends Their Flowers With Unforgettable Tributes

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before