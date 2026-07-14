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Sneak Treat: Reebok x Angel Reese 1 "Expressive Pink"

Sneak Treat: Angel Reese Is Pretty In Pink With New Reebok Shoe

The ATL Barbie herself Angel Reese decks out her debut signature basketball shoe with Reebok in a fitting pink hue.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
A young woman in a black crop top and shorts poses on the floor, holding her long dark hair. She wears pink sneakers and has a serious expression.
Reebok

Basketball star Angel Reese is one of the most vibrant players on the court, already deemed a WNBA All-Star three times over since beginning her pro career back in 2024.

As she ushers into the signature shoe lane courtesy of Reebok, a new colorway will soon be hitting shelves that not only reflects how bright her future is but also pays tribute to her adapted nickname since joining the Atlanta Dream roster.

RELATED: Big Sis Energy: An Emotional Angel Reese Watches Her Brother’s 2nd-Ever NBA Game

Dubbed the “ATL Barbie” by adoring fans, Reese chose to match the design for her debut basketball shoe, the Angel Reese 1, in a fitting hue described as “Expressive Pink.” The silhouette packs a simple design with intricate detailing, the upper constructed from a synthetic exoskeleton with textile underlays. The bright coloway takes over majority of the visible surface, save for logo branding on the tongue, side panels and an ERS Lite Supercritical sockliner insole all in black. The rubber outsole adds a further hint of abstract detail, which gives the overall design story a lifestyle appeal in addition to performance.

Speaking of performance, any Atlanta Dream fans paying close attention to last month’s game against Toronto Tempo might’ve spotted Reese balling in these as she assured ATL had enough possessions to pull off the win. That game specifically saw the 24-year-old power forward tally 15 points and 17 rebounds, 11 of those being on the offensive end and resulting in a tie for second-most in a single WNBA game.

You’ll be able to get fly like the ATL Barbie when the Reebok x Angel Reese 1 “Expressive Pink” hits select retailers and online beginning this Friday (July 17) for $135 USD. More pics below:

A pair of bright pink sneakers with black accents and a distinctive sole design.
Reebok
A pair of pink sneakers with a distinctive wavy pattern and black accents.
Reebok
A pink and black sneaker with a distinctive sole pattern and Reebok branding.
Reebok
Pair of pink and black athletic shoes with a distinctive wavy design on the soles.
Reebok
Close-up of a pink and black athletic shoe with intricate textured patterns on the sole and upper.
Reebok
Close-up of a pink athletic shoe with intricate lacing and textured design.
Reebok
A pair of pink and black athletic shoes with laces and a textured sole.
Reebok
Pair of pink athletic shoes with textured soles and "Reebok" branding, blurred against a gray background.
Reebok

Sneak Treat: Angel Reese Is Pretty In Pink With New Reebok Shoe was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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