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Indy Council Committee Votes for Data Center Moratorium Proposal

The Indianapolis City County Council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee voted in favor of a proposal on Monday that would implement a data center moratorium.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis council committee has approved a proposal that would implement a data center moratorium.

During a meeting on Monday, the Indianapolis City County Council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee voted for Proposal No. 238. The proposal now moves to the full council for their consideration at a meeting on August 10 in the Public Assembly Room of the City County Council Building.

RELATED: $4 Billion Data Center Project Approved for Indy’s Decatur Township

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement on Monday, stating that he supported the proposed data center moratorium.

“I recognize that this is an incredibly important issue for our residents, and we look forward to engaging with neighbors, experts, and stakeholders in the coming months,” said Mayor Hogsett.

The Citizens Action Coalition released its own statement Monday evening, commending council leadership for authoring the amendment made to the proposal.

“Citizens Action Coalition is appreciative of President Lewis’ effort to pass a data center moratorium in Marion County,” said program organizer Bryce Gustafson. “More than twenty counties throughout Indiana have already put data center moratoria in place, and Indianapolis deserves the same thoughtful process and protections.”

Indy Council Committee Votes for Data Center Moratorium Proposal was originally published on wibc.com

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