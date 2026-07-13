Listen Live
Close
All News

Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era an...

Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album ‘Roadrunner’

Following the release of his latest single Nervous, the Grammy nominated R&B singer opened up to CVBER about the inspiration behind his upcoming project, Roadrunner.

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
A person wearing a red and white striped jacket and a brown newsboy cap standing in front of a wooden wall.
Source: Destin conrad / Destin conrad

Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album ‘Roadrunner’

Following the release of his latest single Nervous, the Grammy nominated R&B singer opened up to CVBER about the inspiration behind his upcoming project, Roadrunner.

According to Conrad, the album title reflects the reality of life as a touring musician.

“Roadrunner symbolizes me constantly being on the road, listening to this music, playing shows, and what it takes to be a touring artist.”

While he kept many details about the album under wraps, Conrad said Nervous was the perfect introduction to this next era.

The singer also shared what he hopes fans take away from the project.

“I’m hoping people get really good records they can play outside. Feel good music.”

He even hinted that fans could see him back on tour soon.

“Maybe a tour.”

As anticipation continues to build, Roadrunner is shaping up to be Destin Conrad’s most personal project yet, capturing both the excitement and challenges of life on the road.

RELATED: Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

RELATED: Tiny Harris, Dreezy, Kehlani, Destin Conrad & Shaboozy Swarm EMPIRE’s Pre-Grammy Party

RELATED: 10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album ‘Roadrunner’ was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Aaliyah In Performance
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Nia Long
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

An Evening Of Soul - Mableton, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Miki Howard Calls Out Music Industry Exploitation and Says R&B Legends Were Pushed Aside

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-n-Fire logo on a dark background with colorful lights and explosions.
Contests  |  Chase Iseghohi

Win Tickets: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE: Glow-n-fire 2026 Tour

19 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Politics  |  Zack Linly

New Video Footage Shows Person Presumed To Be Sen. Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Ambulance On Day Of 911 Call

Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Health  |  Joe Jurado

Everything You Need To Know About The Cyclospora Outbreak

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close